A$AP Rocky Faces Defamation Suit in Relation to 2021 Shooting

As A$AP Rocky not only seems to be prepping an upcoming album for release but also settling into life with a second child, he has just been hit with a fresh new lawsuit.

This week, Rolling Stone reported that A$AP Relli, an artist formerly signed to Rocky’s A$AP Mob imprint, is suing his former label-mate for defamation, stemming from an incident in November 2021 where Rocky allegedly shot him. Though Rocky pleaded not guilty to the accusation over a year ago, Relli insists that the New York rapper and his attorney Joe Tacopina have been spreading lies about him to influence the case.

Most notably, Relli has asserted that Rocky is pushing a narrative to the media that he’s dishonest and an extortionist. Though it’s unclear how much Relli is seeking in damages, he has hired lawyer Camille Vasquez to assist him with the lawsuit, as she’s best known for representing Johnny Depp in his widely-publicized defamation case against fellow actor Amber Heard.

When news of Relli’s suit came out, Tacopina got in touch with TMZ to share a statement, fighting back against Relli’s accusations.

“This is actually nothing more than a publicity stunt which is going to backfire badly,” Tacopina said. “I more than welcome this lawsuit especially because the resolution of the criminal case has not happened yet. This opens up this extortionist to depositions under oath now before the resolution of the criminal case. It will expose the fraud he committed and unfortunately for his lawyers, it will cause them to be responsible for legal fees in this case. They don’t know the facts of this case or the actions taken by their client. But, I will be more than happy to educate them.”

In regards to the aforementioned assault case, Rocky most recently appeared in court last November, as his legal team disputed evidence brought forth against their client. It’s currently unknown when the next hearing will take place.

