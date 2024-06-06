Post Malone’s Vocals on This Stripped-Down Version of “I Had Some Help” Takes the Smash-Hit to New Heights

On May 17, Post Malone appeared at the 2024 Faith Fight Finish Gala, hosted by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. While there, he performed an intimate acoustic version of his hit song “I Had Some Help,” which originally released as a duet with Morgan Wallen. However, Post has been shopping it around solo at a few recent appearances.

While he performed the song in May, he only recently posted footage from the event on social media. The stripped-down version showcased his vocals well, as fans noted in the comments.

Singer Rita Ora was one of the first commenters on the post. “It’s the vocals for meeeee,” she wrote. “Acoustic versions always hit the spot. Especially this one,” wrote country singer Sammy Arriaga. Fans also took to the comments to share their love for the solo acoustic version of the pop-country hit.

“This man can truly sing and is so unbelievably talented! I hope he does a full country album with more country collaborations,” one fan wrote. The official Instagram of Mercury Records also commented, “didn’t know I needed this until now.”

Post Malone Continues to Wow Fans With His Country Vocals and Attract Attention from Other Artists

Previously, Post Malone performed “I Had Some Help” solo at the ACM Awards, where he proved that he has the chops to make a shift to the country music world. He worked with Morgan Wallen on a huge hit, and has recently teased another collaboration this time with Blake Shelton. However, there’s one person who wants to work with Post Malone based on a shared passion for making music.

Marcus King, an exceptional guitarist with a penchant for a bluesy, soulful sound, has recently expressed interest in collaborating with Post Malone. In an interview with Holler, King shared that he and Post would most likely “smoke a lot of cigarettes and drink a lot of coffee and just create.”

He continued, “[Post Malone] just seems to have the same addiction to music that I do. Just the same desire to say something that really means, not just create for the sake of it. I’d really look forward to it if we do it.”

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella