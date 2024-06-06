Jelly Roll Sets Release Date For New Song, Says “I am Not Okay But It’s All Gonna Be Alright”

Country star Jelly Roll is the poster child for making your dreams come through with the right combination of grit and talent. The former hip-hop artists broke all kinds of records with his country debut, 2023’s Whitsitt Chapel. The album spawned hits like “Need a Favor” and a duet of “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson. Ever since Whitsitt Chapel dropped, fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for any sign of new music. And now, Jelly Roll has finally set a date for his next musical chapter.

Jelly Roll Has a New Song Coming Next Week

The “Son of a Sinner” singer announced his newest song, “I Am Not Okay,” in a Thursday (June 6) social media post. The track will drop Wednesday (June 12) but is already available for pre-save.

“I am not okay but it’s all gonna be all right,” the heavily tatted country artist assured his followers.

“I Am Not Okay” will be out on 6/12 hit the presave link below! 🎶I am not okay but it’s all gonna be all right 🎶



"I am not okay but it's all gonna be all right," the heavily tatted country artist assured his followers.

"I Am Not Okay" will be out on 6/12

Fans of The Voice have likely already heard “I Am Not Okay,” as Jelly Roll debuted the tune during the May 21 live finale.

In typical Jelly Roll fashion, the lyrics speak frankly about the universal nature of mental health struggles. I know I can’t be the only one / Who’s holding all for dear life / But I know, God knows, when it’s all said and done / I’m not okay / But it’s all gonna be all right.

Fans took to social media to thank Jelly Roll for shedding light on some familiar issues. “Appreciate your authenticity so much!” one X/Twitter user wrote. “Those lyrics are so simple but yet say so much, different for everyone!”

Appreciate your authenticity so much! Those lyrics are so simple but yet say so much, different for everyone!

Heading Back to the Studio with a New Perspective

Jelly Roll has always been candid about his struggles with poverty and substance use, as well as run-ins with the law. And although the entire world now knows his name, the singer hasn’t forgotten the fans who made him.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Reveals That His Felony Convictions May Keep Him from Touring Abroad]

In a May 1 sit-down with Jon Bon Jovi for Interview magazine, the “Halfway to Hell” artist said he has “never been more clear on who I’m singing to.”

“Middle America,” Jelly Roll said. “Hardworking, back-sweating, blue collar people.”

I can’t wait! Thank you for singing about mental illness and the struggles we go through. As I’m sure you’ve heard a million times “Save Me” REALLY resonated with me. Can’t wait to see you in concert sometime! Keep the raw heartfelt music coming! 💕🎤🎶🎹🥁 — Jenny Sanders (@Indy_Jen) June 6, 2024

He added, “I realize now that if I go to a basketball game–like, they invited me to the Clippers game tonight–very few people sitting in the bowl will know me, but every person that works in the arena will. That brought so much clarity to my songwriting.”

