‘Power’ Surge! AC/DC Announces 2026 Leg of Its Power Up Tour with New Concerts in North and South America: Tickets, Tour Dates, & More

With AC/DC set to launch a new leg of its ongoing Power Up Tour in its Australian homeland on November 12, the legendary hard rockers have now announced plans for more than 20 concerts at stadiums in North and South America in 2026.

The new dates begin with four shows in major Latin American cities during the early part of the year. They’re scheduled for February 24 in São Paulo, Brazil; March 11 in Santiago, Chile; March 23 in Buenos Aires, Argentina; and April 7 in Mexico City, Mexico.

The band then will launch a summer tour of the U.S. and Canada that will stretch into the early fall. It spans from a July 11 concert Charlotte, North Carolina, all the way through a September 29 performance in Philadelphia.

Tickets for most of the concerts will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 7, at 10 a.m. local. Tickets for shows in Denver, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia will go on sale at 12 p.m. local time. Visit ACDC.com for more information. Fans interested in purchasing tickets early may want to check StubHub.

The Pretty Reckless will be the support act at most, if not all, of AC/DC’s 2026 concerts.

AC/DC’s current lineup continues to feature founding lead guitarist Angus Young, longtime frontman Brian Johnson, and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young (Angus’ nephew), as well as touring drummer Matt Laug and bassist Chris Chaney. Laug and Chaney have been playing with the band since 2023 and 2024, respectively.

About AC/DC’s 2025 Australia Tour

As previously reported, the Australian leg of AC/DC’s Power Up Tour features nine dates, running from a November 12 show in Melbourne through a December 18 concert in Brisbane. The band will be playing multiple shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, and Brisbane.

This trek marks AC/DC’s first tour of Australia since 2015, during the band’s Rock or Bust Tour. Amyl and the Sniffers will open all of the 2025 Australian concerts.

More About the Power Up Tour

In 2024, AC/DC launched a tour in support of its 2020 album Power Up with a 24-date European leg that ran from May 17 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, through an August 17 concert in Dublin, Ireland.

Then in the spring of 2025, the band visited the U.S. and Canada for a 10-show outing. That leg was plotted out from an April 10 concert in Minneapolis through a May 28 performance in Cleveland. AC/DC returned to Europe this summer for another leg of the trek. That ran from June 26 in Prague, Czech Republic, through an August 21 performance in Edinburgh, U.K.

About the Power Up Album

Power Up, which was released in November 2020, is AC/DC’s 17th and latest studio album. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Rock Album category, while the song “Shot in the Dark” received nods for Best Rock Performance and Best Music Video.

February 24 – São Paulo, Brazil @Estádio do MorumBIS

March 11 – Santiago, Chile @ Parque Estadio Nacional

March 23 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate

April 7 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

July 11 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

July 15 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

July 19 – Madison, WI @ Camp Randall Stadium

July 24 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

July 28 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

August 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

August 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

August 9 – Edmonton, AB, Canada @ Commonwealth Stadium

August 13 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ BC Place

August 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 31 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

September 4 – Notre Dame, IN @ Notre Dame Stadium

September 8 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

September 12 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

September 16 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rogers Stadium

September 25 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

