Lauryn Hill Brings Out Fellow Fugees Members During Roots Picnic Set

This past weekend, Lauryn Hill performed a headlining set at Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. Along with playing classic hits from her beloved The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album on Saturday (May 3), she also decided to add even more excitement to the night by bringing out Pras Michel and Wyclef Jean of her former group The Fugees.

While on stage with Hill, Michel and Jean helped perform songs like “Fu-Gee-La,” The Score,” and “Zealots” from the legendary Fugees catalog, according to Consequence. The Saturday performance from Hill and her pals capped off a tremendous day at Philly’s Fairmount Park that also saw Lil Uzi Vert, The Isley Brothers, and GloRilla hit the stage. Check out a clip from the fest below.

The Fugees – Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean (w/the hat on) and Pras – reunite at the @rootspicnic in Philadelphia tonight 🔥#RootsPicnic pic.twitter.com/QZgoklALCO — Shiba Russell (@ShibaRussell) June 4, 2023

Hill’s set took place just a few days before her upcoming solo concert at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia, on Friday (June 9). The show will celebrate the 25-year anniversary of Hill’s aforementioned album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and will be one of the few times the beloved singer can be seen live this year. Along with Roots Picnic and Friday’s show, she is also slated to perform as a headliner at Essence Festival in New Orleans later this month.

Elsewhere, Michel’s guest appearance with Hill and Jean came just over a month after he was found guilty of 10 criminal counts relating to international conspiracy in a federal court. More specifically, Michel’s crimes were described as a conspiracy to defraud the United States, witness tampering, and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

Although sentencing has not yet been scheduled for Michel, his attorney David Kenner gave a statement following Michel’s guilty verdict that alluded to an appeal being imminent.

“We are extremely disappointed in that result but are very, very confident in the ultimate outcome of this case,” he said. “If we do move to a sentencing hearing I remain very confident we will certainly appeal this case. This is not over.”

Michel’s case and Hill’s string of live performances come about a year after The Fugees decided to cancel their reunion tour after it suffered from postponements.

