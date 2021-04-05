Prayer Vigil Announced for Rapper DMX, In “Grave Condition” After Heart Attack

On Friday, April 2, Earl Simmons, renowned in the music community as DMX, was admitted to White Plains Hospital in New York, facing serious health issues following a state of cardiac arrest. According to the Associated Press, the artist was in a coma and on a ventilator on Sunday afternoon.

The announcement through a publicist added, “We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges.”

DMX’s family shared in a statement that a prayer vigil would take place Monday, April 5, beginning at 5 p.m. ET outside of the hospital, where the rapper remains on life support. The Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation—the Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Club’s philanthropic arm licensed its name from the label/hip-hop collective DMX—will host the official vigil following an impromptu gathering Sunday after some members of the club and other fans arrived to show support to the rapper.

Ruff Ryders bikers pulled up to the hospital to show love and support for DMXpic.twitter.com/lf2fQfZmIX — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) April 4, 2021

Attorney Murray Richman, who has known the 50-year-old entertainer for over 25 years, said, “He is in grave condition, whatever that means. That’s exactly what I’ve been told,” Richman shared with WABC. “I pray for him. I know that he’s going to hopefully make it. But I’m concerned, I’m very concerned.”

DMX emerged in the rap scene in the late 1990s, and his first five albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. He received three Grammy nominations, all of which came in either 2000 or 2001. Two were for Best Rap Solo Performance, and the third was for Best Rap Album. His multi-platinum-selling album, It’s Dark and Hell is Hot, boasted hits like “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog,” and “Stop Being Greedy.” The rapper’s four other chart-topping albums include ...And Then There Was X, Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, The Great Depression, and Grand Champ. He has released seven albums. Following his last album Undisputed in 2012 and a several years-long battle with substance abuse, the famed rapper canceled a series of shows to check himself into a rehabilitation facility in 2019.

Fans and colleagues are continuing to pay tribute to the artist and uplift his family through #PrayersforDMX on social media.