Primus Open to Submission as Band Looks for New Drummer “From All Points in the Universe”

Dating back to the 1980s, Primus gained a faithful fanbase as the band released hit songs like “American Life”, “Follow the Fool”, and “The Seven.” Looking at the band’s discography, Primus produced several albums with its last, The Desaturating Seven, released back in 2017. While the band hasn’t released a new album in nearly a decade, Primus recently made headlines when allowing auditions for a new drummer.

For fans of Primus, they might recall that Tim “Herb” Alexander was the drummer. The key word being was. In October, Alexander decided to take a step away from the band. With a position open on the stage, Primus decided to open up for submissions. “Seeking a well-mannered, affable individual with original sensibility and aesthetic, possessing a desire to open new doors in the creative world. Flashy chops are wonderful, but groove, pocket, and the ability to listen, react, and contribute to the musical conversation is a must.”

Tim “Herb” Alexander Reveals Why He Left Primus

Having been part of Primus for several years, the news of Alexander leaving shocked many people. Speaking to Rolling Stone about his decision to leave the band, the drummer said, “Stepping away from Primus has been one of the most challenging decisions of my life, but ultimately, it came down to love — for myself, my family, and the life I want to create moving forward. I chose a path of love.”

Revealing the amount of sacrifice that comes with touring and being a drummer, Alexander insisted, “For so many years of my life, I slept, breathed and lived the music, giving it everything I had — and often at the expense of both my physical and mental health. Drumming is a strenuous profession — and coupled with touring and performing it can be exhausting on every level. But I love drumming and always will. Just as I will always hold so much love and appreciation for our fans, the music we made, the places we went and everything I learned along the way.”

Although rumors circulated Alexander when he announced his exit, the drummer promised, “My decision to leave the band was rooted in a deep need to prioritize my mental and physical health. I want to give my family the presence and energy they deserve and take care of myself in a way that allows me to thrive.”

For those interested in auditioning for Primus, the band is asking for a resume and a video of a recent performance. It can be sent to [email protected].

