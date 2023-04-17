A Week After Calling Out Photoshopping, Singer Karol G Performs on ‘Saturday Night Live’

A week after calling out GQ magazine for photoshopping her on the cover of one of the latest issues, Colombian singer Karol G took the Saturday Night Live stage to perform two songs.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

She also hopped in a skit to protest the concept of photoshopping in the episode, which was hosted by actress Ana De Armas, who recently played Marilyn Monroe in the film, Blonde.

Karol G performed her tracks “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora” and “Tus Gafitas” on Saturday (April 15). With each, she showed range, moving between buoyant and focused.

Her first song, which employed a bouncy, even light tone, Karl G was joined by a cappella choir. On the second, there was a black convertible onstage with her for the sharper, darker track.

The songs are featured on her latest album, Mañana Será Bonito, the follow-up to her 2021 LP, KG0516. Fans can watch both performances here below.

In the skit, Karol G wore a t-shirt that showed the word “Photoshop” crossed out. The statement, which you can check out below, comes after Karol G called out GQ for photoshopping her image on the cover of its latest GQ Mexico issue.

“My face doesn’t look like that, my body doesn’t look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally,” wrote the singer on Instagram in Spanish.

She added, “I understand the repercussions that this can have, but beyond feeling that it is disrespectful to me, it is [disrespectful to] women who wake up every day looking to feel comfortable with ourselves despite society’s stereotypes.”

“I’m so happy that @karolg is bringing awareness to an issue I have been concerned about for a long time,” wrote fan and recent Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis. “We are human beings. We are not AI and this genocide against what is naturally beautiful is alarming and needs to be talked about.”

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images