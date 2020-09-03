Are you a hot shot up and coming guitarist in your area? Well, PRS Guitars want to hear all about what you have going on and perhaps receive coveted artist endorsement cred status, joining the ranks of Carlos Santana, John Mayer and Mark Tremonti.

The respected guitar manufacturer announced its PRS Guitars Artist Pulse program this week, with a focus on working directly with music stores and identifying and supporting local artists who use PRS Guitars. Pulse artists will receive some of the benefits of an endorsement, while also serving as a potential “stepping stone” to becoming an Official PRS Artist.

“As the world of music progresses past big-budget label deals and relies more on discovery, we wanted to develop a program that supports and showcases influential regional players,” said Bev Fowler, Director of Artist Relations in a press release statement. “We are excited to be able to help amplify these musicians and their art and help to connect more people through music.”

Artists need to visit an authorized PRS dealer from September 1-October 31, 2020 and sign up for an annual membership. The PRS Artist Relations team then reviews the applications and will introduce the 2021 PRS Pulse Artists on December 15, 2020.

With their annual membership, Pulse Artists will be granted exclusive discounts on guitars, amps, and accessories through their local PRS dealer and will be showcased on a dedicated Pulse Artist roster on PRS Guitars website. PRS will also spotlight the selected artists on their social platforms, sharing their music, news and shows.

To kick off the program, PRS has announced a small number of musicians who will be included in the 2021 PRS Pulse Artist line up, including:

Scott Reeves

Desiree Ragoza

German Gallardo

Sophia Gripari

Arwen Gutdem

Phillip Hamilton

Jimena Fosado

Mary-eL

Daniel Fonseca

Keona Lee

Terence Young

For more information, visit www.prsguitars.com/artists