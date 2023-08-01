Quavo Delays ‘Rocket Power’ by Two Weeks

Quavo’s sophomore studio album Rocket Power was initially slated to release this Friday (August 4). But, in an Instagram post made Monday (July 31), Quavo announced that the new arrival date for the LP will be August 18.

“We gotta run some more tests before the rocket is ready to launch,” he wrote.

In the video attached to Monday’s post, Quavo is seen in the studio watching the trailer for the album that he released on July 21, which includes a snippet of one of the songs on the album. Staying true to the theme for the whole project, the currently unnamed song hears Quavo tribute to his late cousin and former fellow Migos member Takeoff.

I’m going back to my moves

I’m going back to my old ways

I’m going back to my lifestyle

Pullin’ up back to the Norf, Quay

Never go back to my old bae

N***a, I gotta go up for Take’

Additionally, in the caption underneath the trailer, Quavo discussed his mindset and approach going into Rocket Power, named after Takeoff’s nickname the Rocket.

“This Album Is Embodying All My Emotions,” he wrote. “Through the process of healing, I’ve learned to turn tragedy into triumph. I had to dig deep into my purpose and find the power to keep striving. To my fans, thanks for being patient wit me and supporting Us. To my FAMILY, even when times get hard we (know) our MAIN mission is to keep the Rocket name ALIVE.”

Last Friday (July 28), Quavo put out an interview on his YouTube page, where he touches on his forthcoming release and the effect Takeoff’s death had on him. While revealing that he is helping put together Takeoff’s first posthumous album, Quavo noted that he dipped into his nephew’s vault of unreleased songs to gather a couple of verses to be added to Rocket Power.

“I use a couple unreleased verses but I want to keep his stuff very, very, very sacred right now for his project,” he said. “I don’t want to be pulling the stuff then we get to his project and not know what to do.”

Quavo’s new album will be his first full-length release since Only Built for Infinity Links in October 2022, the first time he and Takeoff came together for an album as a duo. Days after the LP’s arrival, though, Takeoff would be killed during a dice game in Houston, Texas.

Earlier this summer, Quavo released “Turn Yo Clic Up” featuring Future, a promotional single for Rocket Power. Check out the track below.

