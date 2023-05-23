Quavo Announces ‘Rocket Power’ Album Dedicated to Takeoff

Since Takeoff’s tragic death in early November, Quavo has done everything in his power to honor his late nephew and career collaborator. Now, it seems the Auto-Tuned, Atlanta icon will devote an entire project to his fallen companion.

On Tuesday (May 23), Quavo took to Instagram to announce his upcoming sophomore solo album Rocket Power. The LP’s title is inspired by Takeoff’s lone solo album from 2018, The Last Rocket. Although Quavo did not reveal the release date for Rocket Power, he wrote a lengthy description of what inspired him to craft the project.

“Rocket Power The Album coming soon,” he wrote. “This album is for the Rocket, our true fans, and also this is my therapy. This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I’m Good, sometimes I’m Down, sometimes I’m Disappointed, sometimes I fall apart but then I ALWAYS find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the rocket showed me a way to make it RIGHT!”

Rocket Power will be Quavo’s first full-length solo effort since his 2019 album Quavo Huncho, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and contained appearances from Drake, Lil Baby, Cardi B, Madonna, Travis Scott, and both his former Migos partners Takeoff and Offset. But, the new album will likely arrive less than a year since Quavo and Takeoff’s debut album as a duo titled Only Built for Infinity Links, which dropped in October in the midst of their fallout with Offset.

Before Rocket Power’s announcement, Quavo had already provided a handful of releases dedicated to Takeoff. First returning to releasing music in January, Quavo put out “Without You,” a tribute song to Takeoff that he would eventually perform at the 2023 Grammys in February.

A few weeks after the award show, he dropped “Greatness,” another song in memory of Takeoff where he confirmed that he, Takeoff, and Offset’s now-defunct group Migos was officially disbanded. Most recently, the 32-year-old released “Honey Bun,” a more upbeat track once again dedicated to Takeoff that interpolates Drake and 21 Savage’s recent 2022 hit “Rich Flex.”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen