Quavo’s Solo Album Set to Arrive “Soon,” Still Won’t Work with Offset

In late May, Quavo announced his upcoming sophomore solo album Rocket Power. Although not much is known about the LP in terms of track list and release date, we do know that the project is dedicated to his late nephew and former collaborator Takeoff, who used to go by the nickname “The Last Rocket.” On Wednesday (June 28), though, Quavo gave an update regarding the album’s creation.

“We Mixing Ima Call For Ur Ear Soon,” Quavo wrote on Instagram, alluding to Rocket Power being in its final mixing and mastering stages.

This announcement comes just a few days after Quavo reunited on stage with Offset, his former Migos partner who he had been at odds with for the past year. Performing their hit song “Bad and Boujee” at the BET Awards on Sunday, as well as Takeoff’s verse from he and Quavo’s 2022 hit “Hotel Lobby,” the duo’s tearjerking reunion reminded fans of how special Migos’ run as a group was before their split and Takeoff’s death.

But, reported just hours after the performance, TMZ explained that Quavo and Offset being back on good terms does not mean they are looking to work together musically again. According to TMZ‘s sources, Quavo and Offset had squashed their beef months before the BET show, evident in their attendance at Takeoff’s birthday celebration in early June held by his family.

As Offset also works on putting out his sophomore solo album, yet to be given a title, he and Quavo are not anticipating a Migos comeback anytime soon, and are not expected to collaborate in the near future. This sentiment mirrors a lyric Quavo rapped on his February song “Greatness,” dedicated to Takeoff, where he says Don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone.

While it may disappointing for fans to hear that Migos could officially be over, considering their last album came in 2021 with Culture III, listeners can still look forward to both Quavo and Offset’s impending albums, expected to drop before the end of 2023.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage