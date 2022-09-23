Queens of The Stone Age to Reissue Three Albums

The desert-rock fivesome Queens Of The Stone Age will be rereleasing three of their seven studio albums, including their 1998 self-titled debut, their 2013 release Like Clockwork, as well as their most recent record from 2017, Villains.

Queens Of The Stone Age was reissued digitally Thursday (Sept. 22). Restored to its original tracklist, the reissue will be available in vinyl format on Oct. 21, sleeved in the original, long-since out-of-print Frank Kozik artwork with a Boneface-designed obi-strip.

Like Clockwork and Villains will follow with reissues, slated for release on Dec. 9. Recut from the original master tapes, the new Like Clockwork will also feature updated artwork. A special fifth-anniversary package of Villains will be released, featuring exclusive posters, artwork, and more.

Made complete with an array of exclusive content, the albums will also be made available in several limited edition vinyl colors. They can be seen in detail in the band’s announcement, posted as a graphic on their Instagram.

QOTSA Frontman Josh Homme recently produced Nikki Lane’s Sept. 23 release, Denim & Diamonds. Homme opened up in an Instagram post, stating that working with the country singer “saved my life.”

“Her songs about life, love, loss & just plain picking yourself up to go for another round in the ring… well, they helped me do the same,” he wrote. “Tough & beautiful. Honest & ready to go Honky Tonkin. Nikki ain’t just a singer-songwriter, she’s an entrepreneur. An inspiration for girls, boys & bad asses everywhere.”

(Photo by Pedro Gomes/Getty Images)