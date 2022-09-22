Doja Cat’s New Music Dupe Leaves Fans With More Questions Than Answers

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Doja Cat has set the record straight about her new music … by contradicting everything she says.

Earlier this month, rap star Doja Cat revealed that her next album would be ’90s German rave-inspired.

“I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on,” the “Kiss Me More” singer shared when asked about new music in a recent interview. “I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun … That’s kind of a hint to the album,” she added.

However, in a flurry of tweets on Tuesday (Sept. 20), the rapper insisted she was joking. “I’m not doing a german rave culture album you guys,” she tweeted. “I was pranking the outlet that interviewed me about it.”

A stream of tweets followed as the rapper continued to tease fans about the upcoming album’s sounds. “I’m doing an R&B album,” she wrote in one tweet. “Straight R&B no rap at all,” read a post that followed.

“Yall I was lying,” she then tweeted. “I’m doing an experimental jazz album. I thought it would be funny to steer you into believing i was doing r&b cuz i knew it would work but I’m doing experimental jazz now, honest truth.”

After that, she switched up her story again, writing the album would, in fact, be all R&B. She wrote in another tweet, “There is no side A or side B. The album will have 8 sides and will come in a cube shape.”

She put an end to the tweet spree with one last message a few hours later. She posted a voice memo on the social media platform, captioned “the truth.” “I’m being serious now, you guys,” she began.

“I am putting out a rock album,” she stated matter-of-factly in the clip. “It’s going to have emo jams. The name of the album is called Rock Out: Volume 1 … The Abyss … 5,000. So keep on a lookout for that. … I am entering a rock phase and I hope everyone enjoys.”

(Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC)

Leave a Reply

Review: Sunny Sweeney’s Honest Examination of a Marriage Gone Sour Defines the Often Edgy ‘Married Alone’