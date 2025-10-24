Randy Travis’ Wife Shares Why Carrie Underwood Will Always Hold a Special Place in Their Hearts

From her humble beginnings on American Idol, Carrie Underwood propelled herself far beyond the competition as she quickly became a top name in country music. The voice behind songs like “Before He Cheats” and “Jesus Take The Wheel”, the singer sold over 85 million albums, became a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and even won 8 Grammy Awards. But among all the milestones, nothing compares to her lasting friendship with country legend Randy Travis.

Videos by American Songwriter

Throughout the years, Underwood and Travis appeared to find their way to each other. Back in 2007, she recorded a cover of “I Told You So” for her studio album Carnival Ride. Loving what she produced, Travis decided to join her in the studio for a special duet, which brought them both a Grammy for Best Country Collaboration. Their friendship continued to flourish when Travis invited her to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

[RELATED: 3 Carrie Underwood Songs That Prove She Has a Soft Side]

Carrie Underwood Remembers Randy Travis Forever And Ever

Discussing their ongoing friendship and what Underwood meant to the Travis family, Randy’s wife, Mary Travis, said during a recent interview with WUOB, “Carrie and Randy have had such a fun history ever since she was on American Idol. She re-cut ‘I Told You So,’ and their duet won a Grammy Award. Randy said Carrie Underwood has one of the greatest voices in country music.”

One of their most recent collaboration came when the Opry celebrated its 100th anniversary. During the special ceremony, Underwood produced a memorable performance of “Forever and Ever, Amen.” The moment was truly historic when Underwood turned her mic to Travis, allowing him to finish the last verse.

Never forgetting that moment, Mary said, “I think it’ll go down in history as one of those timeless moments. She has a heart of gold. I’m tickled to death they broadcast it. So many things that go on in Nashville should be chronicled like that, but seemingly get lost forever.”

While Travis continues to support his fellow country stars and even tours, his life drastically changed in 2013 when he suffered a stroke. Although doctors believed the stroke would take his life, he powered through, learning how to walk again. Even with the stroke affecting his ability to communicate, thanks to friends like Underwood – his voice continues to echo through country music.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)