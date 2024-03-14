Rapper GZA Announces North American Tour in 2024 With Phunky Nomads

Wu-Tang Clan founding member GZA has been busy touring Europe this year, but he’s finally making a few stops in the US and Canada. The rapper will tour across North America with support from his live band Phunky Nomads and Brooklyn-based rapper Kota The Friend, specifically along the East Coast with one West Coast date. The Soul Rebels and Ghostface Killah will make an appearance for the Washington, DC stop.

The GZA 2024 Tour of North America will start on March 21 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Underground Arts. Unless additional dates are added to the tour, it should end on July 21 in Stuart, Florida at Terra Fermata.

Getting tickets to see GZA live is pretty straightforward. Fans can find general admission tickets through Ticketmaster and Stubhub. It doesn’t look like any presale events are going on for this tour. It’s also worth noting that the Baltimore tour date won’t be available for general sale until March 15, and there is also going to be a Charlotte, North Carolina date that has not been announced yet.

If you want to catch any of GZA’s international dates outside of the North American tour, check out Viagogo for the best deals.

If your chosen tour date sells out, check out what’s available on Stubhub. This is our top secondary ticketing platform because it’s reliable, occasionally has cheaper tickets, and is backed by the FanProtect Program. No scams, no fake tickets.

Don’t wait around to reserve your spot on the GZA 2024 Tour. Get your tickets now!

March 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

April 6 – Hartford, CT – The Webster

April 10 – New York, NY – Sony Hall (with Kota the Friend)

April 13 – Providence, RI – The Strand

April 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – SKY (with Kota the Friend)

April 18 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre (with Kota the Friend)

April 19 – Oakland, CA – The New Parish

April 20 – Vancouver, BC – Enso

June 20 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre (with The Soul Rebels and Ghostface Killah)

June 21 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage (with Kota the Friend)

June 22 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

July 18 – Orlando, FL – The Vanguard

July 20 – Miami Beach, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell

July 21 – Stuart, FL – Terra Fermata

