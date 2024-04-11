The Soul Rebels Announce 2024 Tour with Wu-Tang Clan and More

New Orleans’ brass ensemble and jazz/hip-hop icons The Soul Rebels are hitting the road on a US tour this summer, and they’re bringing quite a few supporting acts along for the ride. Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah and GZA will perform with The Soul Rebels for select dates. Marcus Miller, Chris Dave, Talib Kweli, Seun Kuti, and Fred Wesley will also perform with the band for select dates. The two-month trek will include concerts and festival dates across both coasts.

The Rebel Souls 2024 Tour will kick off on May 3 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The tour will end on June 23 in New York City at Blue Note with Ghostface Killah.

Tickets are currently available for purchase through The Soul Rebels’ website. It doesn’t look like there are any presale events for this tour and most of the tour dates are available for general sale.

May 3 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 16 – Somerville, MA – The Center for Arts at the Armory

May 17 – New York, NY – Blue Note (with Chris Dave)

May 19 – Greenfield, MA – Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center

May 25 – Novato, CA – HopMonk Tavern

May 26 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley (with Talib Kweli)

June 14 – San Diego, CA – Music Box (with Seun Kuti)

June 15 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Live Oak Music Festival

June 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest (with Seun Kuti)

June 19 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall (with Fred Wesley and Marcus Miller)

June 20 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre (with Ghostface Killah and GZA)

June 21 – New York, NY – Blue Note (with Ghostface Killah)

June 22 – New York, NY – Blue Note (with Ghostface Killah)

June 23 – New York, NY – Blue Note (with Ghostface Killah)

Photo courtesy of The Soul Rebels on Facebook

