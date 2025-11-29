Rare Early Tina Turner Solo Album, the Country-Influenced ‘Good Hearted Woman,’ Reissued on CD and Vinyl

An album featuring some of Tina Turner’s earliest solo recordings, dating back to 1974, has just been reissued on CD, vinyl LP, and digital formats.

Good Hearted Woman features 10 songs that Turner recorded before she worked on her debut solo album, Tina Turns the Country On! Both albums found the rock-and-soul legend exploring country music.

Good Hearted Woman wasn’t initially released until 1979, and it’s long been out of print. Tracks featured on the album have appeared on a number of other compilations of Turner’s country-influenced recordings over the years.

Good Hearted Woman’s title track is a version of Waylon Jennings’ 1972 country hit, which he co-wrote with Willie Nelson. The album also features covers of Kris Kristofferson’s “Lovin’ Him Was Easier,” Tammy Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man,” Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough to Take My Man,” and The Box Top’s 1969 pop-soul hit “Soul Deep.”

A lyric video for another track from Good Hearted Woman, “If This Our Last Time,” has been posted on Turner’s official YouTube channel. The song was written by Dallas Frazier and originally recorded by Brenda Lee. Lee’s version, which was released in 1971, reached No. 30 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The Good Hearted Woman reissue features remastered audio using a transfer from the original master tapes. The cover now boasts the photo originally chosen by Turner to grace the front of album. The packaging also features rare and previously unseen images.

The physical versions of the album include new liner notes with background about the recording. The LP features a printed inner sleeve, while the CD is housed in a six-panel digipack.

Good Hearted Woman is available now.

More Info About Good Hearted Woman and Tina Turns the Country On!

Good Hearted Woman was recorded at Bolic Sound Studios in Inglewood, California. The facility was built by Tina’s then-husband and musical partner Ike Turner in 1970. All of Tina’s solo albums and the couple’s duo records were recorded at the studio between 1970 and Tina’s 1976 breakup with Ike.

Good Hearted Woman and Tina Turns the Country On! marked an attempt by Ike to introduce Tina to a wider audience.

Incidentally, November 26 marked what would’ve been Tina’s 86th birthday. She died in May 2023 at the age of 83.

Good Hearted Woman Track List:

“Lay It Down” “Lovin’ Him Was Easier” “Good Hearted Woman” “If This Is Our Last Time” “Stand by Your Man” “Freedom to Stay” “We Had It All” “Soul Deep” “If It’s Alright with You” “You Ain’t Woman Enough to Take My Man”

