‘The Voice’: All 4 Coaches Press Their Button to Keep Trinity in the Competition After Show-Stopping Battle

No one at The Voice wanted to see Trinity leave the show. On the Oct. 13 episode, the Battle Round arrived, forcing two contestants on the same team to pair up and perform a duet.

Videos by American Songwriter

Unlike in past seasons, contestants got to pick their own duet partner. For his first Battle of the season, Team Michael Bublé Jazz McKenzie and Trinity decided to perform together.

Both powerhouses and four-chair turns, Bublé decided to have the women perform Jamiroquai’s “Virtual Insanity.” Bublé was so excited about the choice that he predicted, “I think it’s going to be one of my favorite moments on the show so far.”

During rehearsals, Team Bublé advisor Kelsea Ballerini praised McKenzie’s “umph” and Trinity’s “angelic” voice. The compliments kept coming after the women took the stage and wowed all four coaches.

“Y’all took that man’s song and put some herbs and spices,” Snoop Dogg marveled, while Niall Horan insisted that the women were in a “different league” than their competitors.

Meanwhile, Reba McEntire was delighted over McKenzie’s round tone and powerful voice. She was likewise impressed by all the notes Trinity managed to hit.

Bublé was equally thrilled about the performance, complimenting McKenzie on her “wonderful, powerful voice” and Trinity for her “effortless” performance.

In the end, Bublé selected McKenzie as the winner of the Battle, citing the fact that she has no fear, no ceiling, and managed to be pitch perfect.

Trinity Stays Alive on The Voice

Bublé was determined to keep Trinity on his team too. Before she could even begin saying her goodbyes, Bublé pushed his button to use his one-and-only save on her.

The problem? All the other coaches pushed their button too, as they wanted to use their only steal to get Trinity onto their team.

Everyone proceeded to pitch Trinity, with Snoop saying he wants her in his family, Horan praising her “off the scale” performance, and McEntire assuring the singer she’d let her pick the songs she wanted to see. As for Bublé, he stated, “I love you, dude. I really do hope it’s you and me to the finals.”

After hearing everyone out, Trinity decided to stay with her coach, as she quipped, “Although my feelings are a little hurt by you, Michael, I take you back.”

Later, Bublé gushed to the cameras about Trinity’s “undeniable potential,” even calling her an “all around star.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC

