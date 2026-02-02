Lukas Nelson Celebrates Grammy Night With Heartwarming Family Snapshot Featuring Willie and Micah

Even before Trevor Noah kicked off the Grammy Awards with a scathing opening monologue, the Nelson family found themselves in a unique position. With the Best Traditional Country Album category featuring names like Charley Crockett, Margo Price, and Zach Top, it also included Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson. While having to compete against his father, Lukas cared little about the accolades as he posted a country-themed family photo just ahead of the Grammys.

With country music running through the veins of the Nelson family for decades, it only made sense that they would own more than a few cowboy hats. But in a new post, Lukas, Willie, and Micah showcased their love for the Grammys and country music when they each donned a cowboy hat. But when looking a little closer, each one was branded with the Grammy logo. A special moment for the Nelsons, Lukas wrote, “Grammy Family.”

Lukas Nelson Thrilled Over The Rising Popularity Of Country Music

Looking at the nominations for Best Traditional Country Album, they included:

Dollar A Day – Charley Crockett American Romance – Lukas Nelson Oh What A Beautiful World – Willie Nelson Hard Headed Woman – Margo Price Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top

While stacked with talent, Top walked away with the award thanks to Ain’t In It For My Health. Joking that he had to run from the back to make it to the stage before being cut off, the singer admitted, “I watched the Grammys as a little kid and they looked like superheroes up on TV. To be here and be a part of the whole thing is insane.”

As for Lukas, he was still trying to figure out exactly what type of music he played. Before the Grammys, the singer discussed the ever-evolving landscape of country music with the Los Angeles Times. When asked about the new categories like Best Traditional Country Album and Best Contemporary Country Album, he wondered, “Man, I just play the music — I don’t care how they slice it. I don’t even know what genre I play.”

No matter the fame or accolades, Lukas was simply happy with the fact that country music was finally taking center stage. “I just like that country music is getting out there and that it seems to be more and more popular. I feel like we’ve got to open our arms and welcome everyone who wants to be part of it.”

