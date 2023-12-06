Reba McEntire Wears Diamond Ring to ‘The Voice’ And Has Many Wondering What it Means

Tonight, contestants on The Voice sit back and wait for the results of the voting process. On Monday, each contestant received a final chance to show their talent and none held anything back as they belted their way across the stage. As for the coaches, they enjoyed the performances, often praising the contestants for their range and improvement over the weeks. But while fans weighed in on each contestant, Reba McEntire seemed to take the spotlight before the show even started. Walking the red carpet and speaking with ET, the iconic singer flashed a diamond ring on that certain finger that caused many to wonder if she had news of her own.

Videos by American Songwriter

Reba Flashes A Ring That Has Many Wanting To Know More

Since 2020, Reba has dated Rex Linn. And like any relationship, the country singer has been asked numerous times if they two were planning on marrying in the near future. While Reba dodged the questions numerous times, she had no other option when asked about the ring. Although overjoyed with her current relationship with Linn, she admitted the ring was nothing more than a fashion decision.

Reba McEntire Plays Coy About New Ring, Says She’s Not Wedding Planning pic.twitter.com/HnmdIJEAWf — Travels Kenya (@Theketravellers) December 6, 2023

Laughing over the ring, Reba said, “I just found it. She later added she told her brand manager, “Imma put something over here, just let everybody talk about it.” And it seemed her little stunt worked as it took a matter of minutes before the singer received a question about the shining gem.

From Friendship To Couple

As for what the future holds for Reba and Linn, she once discussed getting married again and said, “That would be up to him.” She continued saying it was his decision. “If he wants to, that’s totally up to him.” Although only dating for three years, the pair have known each other since 1991 when they worked on The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. Staying in touch over the years, the friendship blossomed into a romance when they reunited on Young Sheldon in 2020. She embraced the love, insisting, “You gotta find somebody that makes you laugh. Most important thing and I found that. It’s priceless.”

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)