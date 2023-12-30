Watch Reba McEntire Recap Her Incredible 2023 to the Tune of Coldplay: “I Am One Lucky Cowgirl”

There are few who can compare to the success Reba McEntire had in the music industry. Besides selling over 75 million albums and placing over 100 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs, the singer also branched into Hollywood. Starring in her own show and landing a chair on The Voice, the icon continues to perform and entertain after nearly 50 years in the spotlight. With 2023 coming to an end in just a few days, Reba decided to remember the year with a quick video showing some of her memorable moments.

Not wanting to waste time, Reba shared her 2023 recap video on Twitter, using only 18 seconds. While the video features the star enjoying the year and her time in the spotlight, she captioned the post, writing, “What an incredible year it’s been! Thanks for continuing on this journey with me. I am one lucky cowgirl!” The clip is overlayed with Coldplay’s 2002 hit “Clocks.”

What an incredible year it's been! Thanks for continuing on this journey with me. I am one lucky cowgirl! pic.twitter.com/zOjEtKXl9i — Reba McEntire (@reba) December 29, 2023

Gaining thousands of views, fans of Reba flooded the comment section with praise and support. “Love this Reba!! 2023 has been an amazing year, thank you for sharing it with us! Can’t wait to jump on the journey of 2024 with you! Happy New Year to you and yours when it comes.” Another comment read, “You know I will be following you on every journey you take my friend! No one will ever replace my favorite girl! You and Rex have a Happy New Year and your families, please be safe! Love you all!”

Reba McEntire Shares Hope For The Future

A few weeks ago, Reba discussed her fantastic year with PEOPLE and how much she enjoyed her time on The Voice. She praised the show, saying, “I’ve had so much fun. And the crew is wonderful. I’ve gotten to meet so many people that I’ll never forget.” Not really knowing what the future holds, the singer shared her hopes both professionally and personally. “Professional would be to continue doing what I love to do. Say no to the things that won’t be fun. Say yes to the things that will be. Personal is to have fun — just continue being happy and healthy. That’s what I pray for daily.”

