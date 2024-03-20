Kip Moore Announces Departure from MCA Nashville, New Independent Album in the Works

Kip Moore has been on the MCA Nashville roster since before he dropped his 2012 debut album Up All Night. He released a total of eight albums on the label including deluxe editions of Up All Night, Wild Ones, and Wild World. However, all things must end. Recently, Moore announced his departure from his longtime label and a new independent album.

Earlier this week, Moore took to Instagram to show his gratitude to the team at MCA Nashville and his departure from the label. The post also included a photo of him playing a guitar and a studio setup. “I’ve been extremely grateful for the opportunity to make records on a label like MCA over the last ten-plus years,” he began. “They’ve been such a top-notch team and I’ve been so lucky to have the freedom through the years to do it my way,” he added.

Then, he addressed the label’s promo team. “I can’t say enough about the rock stars each one of you are. You work tirelessly and you don’t get thanked enough. I almost stayed because of that bond alone,” he shared before thanking many members of the MCA team by name.

“Luke, Mike, Cindy, thank you for everything. Forever grateful. Brian and Good Hair Joe, thank you. All the staff behind the scenes—digital, marketing, video. Sarah (Obama) I appreciate all you do and did.”

Kip Moore Addresses His Future and Announces a New Album

Moore admitted that he doesn’t have another label home lined up. However, he does have some plans for the near future. “I’m not sure where I’ll end up (currently having those discussions and entertaining new deals) but in the meantime, doing a record completely independent for the first time in my career has been something I can’t put into words,” he added. “Get f—king ready, Slowhearts, [Number Six] is coming,” he concluded.

The comments on Moore’s post from fans and fellow musicians alike were overwhelmingly positive. Many of his fellow musicians praised him for taking the independent route. At the same time, his fans are excited to hear new music unfettered by a major label.

Featured Image by Kate Green/Getty Images for Live Nation UK