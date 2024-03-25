Remember When: Jimmy Fallon Pranked ‘The Voice’ Coaches With Fake Blind Audition

From cover sessions on The Tonight Show to singing sketches on Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Fallon has made it more than known that he can carry a tune. In 2023, Fallon made use of both his singing chops and his humor. by pranking the celebrity coaches on ‘The Voice.’

Videos by American Songwriter

The coaches on that season included Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper, and Kelly Clarkson. In honor of Shelton’s final season on the famed competition show, The Tonight Show host decided to try his hand at the Blind Auditions.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Takes Over Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Nashville With Powerful Performance]

“We have a surprise for our judges,” host Carson Daly said backstage prior to the prank. “Right now, we have an artist backstage preparing for the biggest performance of their entire life.”

That artist was Fallon, gearing up to perform a cover of Michael McDonald’s “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near).” Fallon approached his time on stage with the same confidence he utilizes every night on his talk show.

I keep forgettin’ we’re not in love anymore / I keep forgettin’ things will never be the same again, Fallon sang while bounding around the stage.

Despite attempting to mask his voice, Fallon couldn’t fool the judges. Clarkson almost immediately hit her button, expressing interest in having the host “on her team.” Horan and Chance followed soon after. The only naysayer was Shelton, who comedically refused to turn around for Fallon.

“I’m across the parking lot doing our show–that’s my jam,” Fallon told the judges after wrapping up his crowd-pleasing performance. “I texted Carson and said, ‘I gotta come over and say hey buddy.’ Twenty-three seasons, [Blake] you’re a legend.”

“I knew what was happening, no way I’m hitting my button,” Shelton joked with Fallon.

In the end, Fallon decided to go with Team Kelly, given she was the first to turn around for his impressive performance. Revisit the moment, below.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)