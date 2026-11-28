By 1983, Tina Turner might have thought her best days in music were behind her. Turner had, of course, been part of making music with her former husband, Ike Turner, whom she divorced in 1978. In 1975, Turner released “Baby, Get It On”. Although she sang that song with her then-husband, it was part of Acid Queen, Turner’s debut solo album.

The song was not a big success, nor were the nine singles that followed. But in 1983, Turner struck gold, and it was with “Let’s Stay Together”, a cover of an Al Green hit. “Let’s Stay Together” is the first single from Private Dancer, a record that became Turner’s most successful album.

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Green wrote “Let’s Stay Together” with Al Jackson, Jr. and Willie Mitchell. The title track of his fourth studio project, “Let’s Stay Together” became Green’s first and only No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The feel-good song says, “Oh, baby, let’s, let’s stay together / Loving you whether, whether / Times are good or bad, happy or sad.“

“Let’s Stay Together” became Turner’s first Top 30 hit as a solo artist.

Why Tina Turner Recorded“Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green

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Turner has her producer, Martyn Ware, to thank for recording this song. When he was asked to produce Private Dancer, Ware was also asked to write a song for the record. Surprisingly, Ware declined the invitation, telling her record label that he didn’t write for other artists.

“We felt a bit self-conscious, because we thought that what we did was our particular thing,” Ware tells Songfacts. “It wasn’t just an arrogance thing; it was, like, ‘God, how would we start writing a song for Tina Turner?’ Seriously. She was a legend in our eyes.”

Instead, Ware thought of “Let’s Stay Together” as a way to have Turner return to her earlier sounds.

“The one track I really wanted to do with her was ‘Let’s Stay Together’, because I thought she had turned her back a little bit on her soul roots,” Ware explains. “She clearly wanted to be a rock singer. I said, ‘Look, as far as I’m concerned, Tina, you are still one of the greatest soul singers in the world.’”

Ware asked Turner who her childhood influences were, which she said included Otis Redding and Sam Cooke.

“I said, ‘How would you feel about ‘Let’s Stay Together’ by Al Green?” And she jumped at the idea,” Ware remembers. “And I also suggested something more contemporary because I knew she really liked David Bowie. … It puts her right flat back in the middle and looking very, very cool and modern.”

According to Ware, “Let’s Stay Together” became the best-selling 12-inch record in the United States when it was released.

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