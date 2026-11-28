On May 8, 1969, a photo opportunity seemed to formalize the agreement that Allen Klein was taking over as manager of The Beatles. As it turned out, that was only 75 percent true, as Paul McCartney actually abstained from signing the contract.

The rift this caused between McCartney and the others would help to break up the group. Not too long after, the members of the band who backed Klein soured on him as well.

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Klein’s C.V.

You could understand why The Beatles were looking for someone to manage their affairs. Their attempts to take control of their career in the wake of the death of Brian Epesten in 1967 had turned out well on the artistic side. But they were haplessly overmatched as businessmen, a fact made evident by the chaos at Apple Records.

Allen Klein had made his name negotiating, in hardball fashion, artist-friendly deals for acts like Bobby Darin, Sam Cooke, and The Rolling Stones. Mick Jagger recommended Klein to The Beatles. But he also warned of the difficulties of actually getting access to the money that Klein was supposedly making for the Stones.

Klein had secretly been craving access to the Fab Four for years. He did a great sales pitch to John Lennon, who immediately signed a personal deal with the New York businessman. Lennon, in turn, began pitching the other Beatles on the wisdom of hiring Klein. But he couldn’t get through to one particular holdout.

Macca’s Concerns

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Yet despite McCartney’s frustration, it was Lennon who blew up The Beatles with the private announcement of his departure in September 1969. McCartney confirmed the breakup to the world in April 1970. He also sued to dissolve The Beatles’ partnership because he wanted nothing to do with Klein’s representation.

Paul McCartney immediately grew wary of Klein’s promises and claims, many of which didn’t seem to hold up under scrutiny. Nonetheless, the other three Beatles were none too keen on Lee Eastman. They worried about favoritism, as McCartney’s choice for the job also happened to be his father-in-law.

Klein informally took over management duties in February 1969. A nasty argument ensued over McCartney’s reticence to sign the official agreement in May. (As a side note, McCartney, upset over the argument, took his frustrations out while helping Steve Miller record a killer track at Olympic Studios.)

The Unfortunate Aftermath

Klein stayed involved with the solo Beatles’ affairs for a while. He famously angered McCartney when he allowed Phil Spector to toy with “The Long And Winding Road” without Paul’s approval. He even allegedly pitched in with some lyrical suggestions on “How Do You Sleep?”, Lennon’s scathing takedown of Macca on the Imagine album in 1971.

It wasn’t long after that when even those Beatles who were in Klein’s corner turned on him as well. His involvement in George Harrison’s Concert For Bangladesh featured underhanded business dealings that landed Klein in legal trouble. And Klein’s suggestion to Harrison that Yoko Ono shouldn’t perform at that same concert alienated Lennon.

The remaining Beatles decided to fire Klein. He responded with a lawsuit against them, one that would cost the group millions in a settlement. There were many incidents that sullied the group’s camaraderie and their pristine image as the 60s turned into the 70s. Allen Klein had a hand in most of them.

(Photo by Freddie Reed/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)