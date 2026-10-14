Remembering When Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina Parted Professional Ways in 1976

There’s rarely been a vacuum in pop music history when it comes to talented singing duos. Before Hall & Oates and after Simon & Garfunkel, Loggins And Messina filled that gap. Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina sold a ton of albums and enjoyed a series of hit singles in the early 70s.

In 1976, however, the two decided that it was time to break up the act. That paved the way for Kenny Loggins’ incredibly successful stint as a solo artist.

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An Accidental Duo

The duo known as Loggins And Messina was never supposed to be a dual act. Jim Messina had done time in country-rock pioneering acts Buffalo Springfield and Poco in the 60s. Weary of the touring lifestyle, he accepted a gig to become a producer for Columbia Records to start off the 70s.

But plans change all the time in the music world, especially when undeniable chemistry presents itself. When Messina met Kenny Loggins, he was a staff songwriter with dreams of solo success. Messina started working with Loggins on what was intended to be Kenny’s first solo album.

During that process, however, Messina thought it would help elevate Loggins’ potential audience if he took a more hands-on approach. After getting the OK from Columbia head Clive Davis, Messina split the writing and singing duties on Sittin’ In, which, in 1971, became the debut album for Loggins And Messina.

The Salad Days

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In 1972, the duo’s self-titled sophomore album contained the playful single “Your Mama Don’t Dance”, which captured pop audiences to the tune of a No. 4 hit. Now that they were a bona fide sensation, talk of Loggins’ solo career was put on hold.

Loggins And Messina released an album a year from 1971 through 1976. They also toured with regularity during that span. Although they didn’t hit the Top 40 with a single after “My Music” in 1973, their albums still sold very well.

Considering their track record of success, many were surprised when the pair decided to cut ties following the 1976 album Native Sons. Although they separated without any huge blowups, subtle issues had started to arise that made the idea of continuing the act untenable. They were free to explore their solo careers.

Reasons to Quit

In later years, Messina claimed that Loggins’ desire to go solo simply overwhelmed any ambitions they had as a duo. Messina also cited the fatigue he felt, considering he was responsible for producing the duo’s albums.

Meanwhile, Loggins knew all along that he wanted to start a solo career. He also explained in his 2022 memoir Still Alright that he felt like Messina exerted too much control over the Loggins And Messina albums. The pair split for good following a concert in Hawaii in September 1976 that closed out their last tour.

Or at least they thought it was their last tour. Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina reunited for tours in both 2005 and 2009. Of course, Loggins’ solo career, which included some of the biggest pop hits of the 70s and 80s, came in the interim between the eras when this winning duo sang and played together.

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