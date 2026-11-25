On this day (November 25) in 1985, Steven Lee Olsen was born in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada. Falling in love with ’90s country music as a child, he headed to Nashville and dove into the songwriting scene headfirst, seeing his work recorded by the likes of Craig Morgan, the Judds, and Rascal Flatts. After years of grinding, Olsen’s big break arrived in 2016 in the shape of Keith Urban. The multi Grammy-winning singer recorded “Blue Ain’t Your Color”—which Olsen co-wrote with Hillary Lindsey and Clint Lagerberg—for his ninth studio album Ripcord. Winning Single of the Year honors from the Country Music Association, the song also picked up two Grammy nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

Today, we’re exploring the life and career of Steven Lee Olsen in honor of his 41st birthday.

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Steven Lee Olsen: From Newmarket to Nashville

On a whim, Steven Lee Olsen moved to Nashville from the Toronto suburb of Newmarket in 2004. He had no real plan—only a burning passion for country music.

“I’ve been playing some shows, doing a lot of cover stuff, and I’d written a few songs,” Olsen told Billboard Canada in 2023. “I knew that if I wanted to do it at the highest level, like my heroes, I knew I had to move to Nashville.”

Upon arriving in Music City, he managed to secure a publishing deal. However, the reality didn’t quite match up with his big-city dreams.

“My first publishing deal was horrible,” he recalled. “It was like six to eight hundred dollars Canadian a month. I lived there literally, like a starving artist. Sometimes I had to go into my publishing companies at night and steal toilet paper and snacks to make it through. Looking back now, I still thought I was the lucky one.”

Waiting For His Breakthrough

Frustratingly, Steven Lee Olsen wouldn’t see the fruits of his labor for several years. Finally, Craig Morgan picked up the song “Ordinary Angels”—co-written by Olsen with Angelo Petraglia and Richard Supa—for his 2008 album That’s Why.

Olsen continued writing, seeing his songs picked up by the Judds (“I Will Stand by You”, 2010) and Garth Brooks (“Cold Like That”, 2014).

Then his breakthrough arrived in 2016, when Keith Urban heard his composition “Blue Ain’t Your Color” while driving his daughter to school. Instantly falling in love, the New Zealand-born hitmaker recorded the song, releasing it as a single in August 2016.

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” topped both Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, spending 12 weeks at No. 1 on the former. It also peaked at No. 24 on the U.S. pop chart.

Reflecting on the song’s success a decade later, Olsen called it “definitely the coolest thing I’ve done to date.”

“It really turned around and opened every door for me as a writer,” he told the Toronto Star in 2024. “As an artist, it gave me instant credibility within an industry that’s just so incredibly hard to matter and be noticed in.”

He’s Also a Performer

As an artist, Steven Lee Olsen made his major-label debut with 2014’s “Raised by a Good Time”. Certified Gold in his home country, the song also reached No. 3 on the Canadian country chart.

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Since signing with Universal Music Canada in 2021, Olsen has released hits including “Relationship Goals,” “The Woods,” “Nashville or Nothing,” and the Canadian Football League Song of the Season, “What You’re Made Of”.

[RELEASED: These 4 Country Songs Came Out in 2016 and Are Among the Best Songs Ever Written]

He made his Grand Ole Opry debut in July 2023.

Featured image by Ron Palmer/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images