On this day (November 25) in 1960, Amy Grant was born in Augusta, Georgia. She rose to fame in the 1980s with a string of faith-based hits. She was one of the first contemporary Christian music artists to find mainstream success, sending multiple tracks to the top of the pop and adult contemporary charts. So far, Grant has won 22 GMA Dove Awards and six Grammy Awards. In 2000, she married country star Vince Gill. Their annual residency at the Ryman Auditorium has become a cornerstone of the holiday season for countless fans.

Grant’s career began in 1975, when she was 15 years old. That year she wrote “Mountain Top,” her first song. Later in the year, she recorded a demo tape with youth minister Brown Bannister. While Bannister was making a copy of the tape, the studio owner heard it. Impressed, he called his contact at Word Records, a faith-based label. As a result, Grant inked a deal with Word subsidiary Myrrh Records a little more than a month before she turned 16.

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She released her self-titled debut album in 1977. The LP’s singles–“Old Man’s Rubble,” “What a Difference You’ve Made,” and “Beautiful Music”–were top 10 hits on the Christian music charts. She saw continued success with her next two albums, My Father’s Eyes (1979) and Never Alone (1980).

Amy Grant Finds Crossover Success

Amy Grant released Age to Age in 1982. It became the first Christian music album to receive a Platinum certification from the RIAA. Additionally, it brought Grant her first Grammy win. According to The Nashvillian, the album put her on track to redefine contemporary Christian music and find mainstream success.

Unguarded (1985) marked the beginning of Grant’s pop success. The album went to No. 35 on the Billboard 200. Its lead single, “Find a Way” reached No. 29 on the Hot 100 and No. 7 on the adult contemporary chart. “Wise Up” was also a top 40 AC hit.

She expanded her crossover success in 1991 with Heart in Motion. It was her first LP to contain a blend of secular and Christian songs and remains her most commercially successful album. It peaked at No. 10 on the pop chart and has been certified 5x Platinum by the RIAA.

The album also produced a string of hits, including “Baby Baby,” which topped both the pop and AC charts. “That’s What Love Is For” also topped the AC chart and peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100.

This crossover success earned Amy Grant the nickname “Queen of Christian Pop.”

Backlash, Vince Gill, and More

When Amy Grant began releasing songs with secular themes and scoring pop hits, she received criticism from members of the Christian music community. They believed she was too “worldly” and that her image had become too risque.

“We were just doing what you do with music, and that’s exploring. Everything new just felt like it was the next wave of experimentation, the next wave of curiosity,” Grant said.

Grant received even more backlash when she divorced Gary Chapman in 1999 after 17 years of marriage. More criticism came when she married Vince Gill the next year.

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“I didn’t get a divorce because ‘I had a great marriage and then along came Vince Gill.’ Gary and I had a rocky road from day one,” Grant said in a 2001 interview. “I think what was so hard…sometimes an innocent party can come into a situation, and they’re like a big spotlight. What they do is reveal, by comparison, the painful dynamics that are already in existence.”

Amy Grant and Vince Gill have been married for 26 years. They’ll kick off their 16th annual Christmas residency at the Ryman Auditorium later this year. The couple released their first collaborative album, When I Think of Christmas, in 2024.

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