On this day (November 25) in 1950, Jocelyn Lorette Brown was born in Kinston, North Carolina. While she has just one Hot 100 hit under her own name— 1984’s “Somebody Else’s Guy”—you’ve almost certainly heard her powerhouse vocals on various disco classics, such as Musique’s 1978 chart-topping dance hit “Keep On Jumpin’” and Inner Life’s 1981 standard “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”. She’s also crossed genre lines, contributing to songs like Bruce Springsteen’s “Cover Me” and John Lennon’s 1973 solo effort Mind Games.

Today, we’re diving into the remarkable life and career of Jocelyn Brown in honor of her 76th birthday.

Videos by American Songwriter

Jocelyn Brown Got Her Start Singing in Church

Looking at Jocelyn Brown’s family and background, it’s no surprise that she made her name in music. Raised in the church, her aunt, Barbara Roy, sang in the female group Ecstasy, Passion & Pain. Meanwhile, her mother, two aunts, cousin and grandmother were all accomplished singers as well.

Brown got her start singing with gospel choirs in Brooklyn and as an oft-requested soloist at her uncle’s church in Washington, D.C. She developed a unique vocal fusion of soul, gospel, disco and house into her trademark sound.

During the 1970s, Brown left gospel behind and pivoted to secular music, becoming an in-demand background vocalist who lent her skills to works by Diana Ross and Roberta Flack.

As dance music’s popularity began growing in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Brown performed with groups such as Musique, Machine, Kleeer, Inner Life, and Disco-Tex and the Sex-O-Lettes.

In 1984, she released her debut solo album, Somebody Else’s Guy. The title track, which she co-wrote, shot to No. 2 on the U.S. soul chart and soon established itself as an internationally beloved club hit.

Play video

She’s Got the Power

With just four words, Jocelyn Brown became an international icon.

In 1985, she delivered “Love’s Gonna Get You”, the first of four career No. 1 dance hits. One line in particular—”I’ve got the power!”—has reverberated throughout dance music history, forming the foundation of “The Power”, a 1990 global smash from the German Eurodance group Snap!

That line became a common thread in the hottest dance hits of the late 1980s and early 1990s. All told, Brown has sung on 23 singles to hit the UK charts, eight of which cracked the Top 20.

More than a singer, Jocelyn Brown is a key figure in modern dance music.

[RELATED: 3 Songs That Used the Korg M1: The Synthesizer That Gave 90s Dance Music an Edge]

“Her voice has powered global hits, filled dance floors for decades, and become part of the foundation of house and electronic music,” reads her online biography. “Few artists can say their voice defined an era. Jocelyn Brown can say she helped define several.”

Featured image by C Brandon/Redferns