Morgan Wallen Closes I’m the Problem Tour With a Heartfelt Thank You to Fans

Sitting on top of the charts, Morgan Wallen watched as his newest album, I’m The Problem, completely took over country music. Featuring hits like “I’m a Little Crazy” and “What I Want”, the singer decided to promote his album with a tour. But unlike the past, Wallen wanted to play fewer concerts than usual. But even with the limited shows, that didn’t stop fans from packing arena after arena. And over the weekend, Wallen took the stage one last time. Standing in front of thousands of screaming fans, the singer thanked them for their continued support.

Traveling to Edmonton, Canada, Wallen offered a change in his walkout routine. In the past, the hitmaker tended to walk out with celebrities or sports stars. But this time, he opted to have his band around him. Smoking cigars and celebrating another successful tour, the group soaked up every second. Marking Wallen’s last concert in 2025, he offered fans in Edmonton an unforgettable night at the Commonwealth Stadium.

Morgan Wallen Labels Fanbase The Best Fans On The “Entire Planet”

Taking a moment to address the crowd, Wallen explained, “Whenever we started this year, you know, we scheduled a lot fewer shows than we normally play, and I was kind of torn about it. I didn’t know how I was going to feel, I didn’t know if I was going to be, you know, thankful or what.”

Although Wallen was unsure about his thoughts on the somewhat small tour, he insisted, “I didn’t know if I was going to be super energetic. But I feel like this was a perfect number of shows, and I feel…I almost want to keep playing more shows, you know, so I think that’s a good place to leave this year at.”

While wanting to perform more shows, Wallen knew he had made the right decision. And even with the crew and band behind him – he thanked the people that truly mattered. “I just want to say thank you guys for the energy that you guys have brought me this entire year. I don’t think there’s a better fanbase on the entire planet than the one that I have, so thank you guys for that. We’re gonna play a bunch of songs tonight.”

With that, Wallen closed the book on his 2025 tour, leaving fans with a night filled with music, gratitude, and the promise of more to come.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)