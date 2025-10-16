Riley Green Shares How “That Small Town in Alabama” Keeps His Music and Soul Inspired

2024 was a breakout year for Riley Green. Not only did he release his newest album, Don’t Mind If I Do, but he also recorded the hit song “You Look Like You Love Me” with Ella Langley. That song brought Green several nominations at the 2025 CMA Awards, including Song of the Year. With little time to slow down, in 2026, he will hit the road for the Cowboy As It Gets Tour. With accolades, hit songs, and tours, Green recently explained how his home of Alabama kept him grounded.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although his career took him all over the world, Green knew how important home was. Seeing the dangers of stardom and how it can blind stars, he said in an interview with Big Machine Label Group, “From a music business standpoint, it’s hard to have blinders in this town. When you’re so wrapped up in charts and awards and those types of things, it’s so easy to start looking at what somebody else is doing that’s having success.”

Again, not losing sight of the place that inspired him, Green made sure all of Nashville knew, “Every bit of success that I had came from that small town in Alabama. It came from me playin’ in bars down there, writin’ songs, and playin’ ‘em for people down there.” Aside from his career, the country star also pointed to his mental health. Being able to return home when he had the time brought him both peace and clarity.

[RELATED: Riley Green Confirms Cowboy As It Gets Arena Tour With Hint of New Music]

Riley Green Loves The Smell Of His Grandmother’s House

While Green discussed the importance of home, he scheduled a great deal of performances before the end of the year. Traveling to Ohio, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and several other states over the next two months, Green will end 2025 with two shows in Las Vegas on Dec. 12-13.

(Riley Green)

As for 2026, he will kick off the Cowboy As It Gets Tour in April. And wanting to make it as country as possible, he will bring along stars like Justin Moore, Drake White, Zach John King, Adam Hood, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Hannah McFarland for the ride.

Still, with his name in lights, Green never wanted to lose the smell of his grandmother’s house. “When you’re on the road, you know, you can almost forget what home feels like, what my grandmother’s house smells like, you know? So, it’s nice to go back every once in a while and kind of be reminded of that inspiration.”

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)