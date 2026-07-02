Riley Green Teases the Next Country Duet Fans Won’t Be Able To Quit Playing

Riley Green has new music on the way. The country star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snippet of “Go Again,” a new duet he’s putting out with Hannah McFarland.

Set to be released on July 3, the new song seems to be in a similar vein to Green’s past duets with Ella Langley and Carly Pearce.

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“I could climb on that bus and catch that ride back to Tennessee / You could kick them boots back off come in this bed and just hold me,” the pair sings on the track. “We can both pretend to meet up again when you pass through/ You can make me a memory, it can be the end /We can go again, yeah we can go again.”

McFarland has been opening up for Green on his Cowboy As It Gets Tour. She also shared the stage with the star during his headlining CMA Fest set last month.

Ahead of the song’s release, McFarland took to the comments section to express her excitement for the project.

“Trying to play it cool rn but finding it difficult,” she admitted.

Riley Green’s Collaborations

Green is no stranger to duets. He’s released “You Look Like You Love Me” and “Don’t Mind If I Do” with Langley and “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” with Pearce.

“I’m pretty open to a lot of artists,” Green told reporters earlier this year of collaborations. “If somebody is listening and wants to do a song, call me.”

However, he did admit to having a couple specific names in mind.

“I think maybe a fun, lighthearted song with somebody like Dierks [Bentley]. That’d be fun,” he said. “Dierks and Jon Pardi are a couple of guys that we’ve always talked about it. We just never really got around to it. It’s nice to do something with your friends too.”

“Go Again” follows the release of Green’s latest single, “Think As You Drunk.”

The two songs are just the start of new music on the way for Green. His forthcoming album, That’s Just Me, is due out Sept. 18.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage