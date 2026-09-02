Riley Green’s ‘The Voice’ Appearance Sparks Hilarious Blake Shelton Comparison

The wait is nearly over. With September finally here, The Voice will kick-start a new season on September 21. For any fan of the singing competition, they shared their excitement about the new lineup of coaches that included Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green. Presenting what some would consider the perfect balance of coaches, Clarkson and Levine have already shown sorority when it came to their fellow competitors. And although Green wasn’t Blake Shelton, Clarkson and Levine couldn’t help tease the country singer about his younger, better looks.

During a promotional video for the new season, the coaches gathered around a table to discuss their approach to the competition and what they were looking forward to. But at some point in the conversation, the spotlight turned to Green. Again, since Green is a country singer, the other coaches couldn’t help but point out the similarities between him and Shelton. Clarkson claimed Green was a “younger, cooler, hot” version of Shelton.

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Levine agreed with Clarkson’s description, adding, “Way better looking. Better looking, cooler, more talented.” Although they didn’t say Shelton’s name directly, Clarkson declared, “That’s right, Blake. Shout out.”

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Adam Levine Warns Riley Green About Kelly Clarkson

While Clarkson didn’t have to compete against Shelton, Green brought the same hurdle when it came to country music. Able to win over most country singers, Clarkson knew that Green would be a threat. “I was a little bummed about that actually. It was easier for me to get country before and now I’m back in a spot where I’m going to have to try so hard.”

Clarkson and Levine might have an advantage. With both stars competing on the show in the past, Green and Queen Latifah were new to the show. Having to navigate the show while trying to beat Clarkson and Levine brought more than enough pressure. But thankfully, Levine gifted the new coaches a secret.

Having watched Clarkson’s tactics before, Levine noted, “Any great country artist that you want, she’s the one you have to look out for…Because she treads the line. She dips into the different between you and me with the country artist where it’s going to be hard.”

With the competition nearly here, don’t miss season 30 of The Voice, premiering on September 21, at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

(Photo by Robby Klein/Getty Images for CMA)