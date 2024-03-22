Chris Young Opens up About New Album and How “People Can Tell if You Are Fake”

Like many aspiring artists before him, Chris Young hoped to gain his footing in the music industry by competing on a singing competition show. While many think of American Idol or The Voice, for Young, he found himself competing on season 4 of Nashville Star. Sharing his love for performing and country music, the singer quickly became a top competitor and eventually won the show. Since winning, the star released a total of nine studio albums, with his latest, Young Love & Saturday Nights, releasing on Friday, March 22. Excited about the new album, Young decided to give some advice to fellow performers.

Appearing on Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, Young revealed his personal connection with his first album in nearly three years. “I really put a whole lot of myself into this album. I think that is the defining characteristic of this particular process.” And holding nothing back when it came to being in the recording studio, he added, “Just really, really proud of this record, took a long time to make. I want people to have as many songs as they’ll let me put on there. I got excited when they said I could do 18 in one record.”

Chris Young Gains High Praise For “Young Love & Saturday Nights”

Featuring a staggering 18 songs, Young admitted to the huge undertaking when creating the new album. But never losing his direction when it came to putting himself into his work, the singer offered some advice to other artists. “I think I just found the right songs, or wrote the right songs. People can tell if you’re being fake. If you’re genuine, people get it. I feel like everything on this record is genuine.”

Releasing the music video for “Young Love & Saturday Nights” last year, fans praised Young for his honesty and style. “Very good song the man’s got talent 2 years ago on on Valentine’s nite me and my wife went to band Perry and Chris Young in concert in Indy and believe me Kimberly Perry has a awesome voice and a lovely women but the truth is Chris Young played after Band Perry And he stoled the show he is a awesome performer and he’s sings a lot of Elvis songs to very well …..awesome song and video.” Another person added, “Thought it was 1974 again with the Rebel Rebel riff. I’m not a country fan but do like what CY did with the riff and tune.”

