Watch Video for Ringo Starr’s New Song “Crooked Boy,” Featuring Rare Footage, Animated Visual Art by Ringo

Ringo Starr has debuted the official video for “Crooked Boy,” the title track of the Beatles drummer’s latest solo EP.

The clip features animated depictions of various pieces of artwork Starr has created. It also includes film footage from Ringo’s archives shot in India and the U.K. The footage was unearthed for the Crooked Boy project.

In addition, the video incorporates new footage of Starr singing the song while The Strokes’ Nick Valensi plays guitar. It also features archival photos, and a recent onstage clip of Ringo performing with his All Starr Band mates Steve Lukather and Edgar Winter.

Like the other three tracks on the EP, “Crooked Boy” was written and produced by Linda Perry. The song was inspired by Starr’s own life experiences, personal struggles, and triumphs.

The video’s premiere coincided with the release of the Crooked Boy EP on CD and as a standard black-vinyl disc.

Starr Recently Attended a Performance of Cirque du Soleil’s The Beatles LOVE

In other news, Starr and members of his All Starr Band attended a performance of Cirque du Soleil’s The Beatles LOVE on Thursday, May 30. After the show, Starr, his wife, and his bandmates met with the cast and took photos. Video clips of Starr and the group members visit have been posted on his social media sites.

The Beatles LOVE will be ending its long run at The Mirage resort in Las Vegas on July 6.

About Ringo’s Tour Plans with the All Starr Band

Ringo’s latest concerts with the All Starr Band took place in Las Vegas on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1. The group’s next gigs are scheduled to take place in Mexico City on June 5 and June 6. After that, the current tour leg will wind down with two concerts in Texas—on June 8 in Hidalgo and June 9 in Austin.

Ringo and the All Starr Band also have a series nine North American concerts confirmed for the fall. Those shows are mapped out from a September 12 performance in Omaha, Nebraska, through a September 25 concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Tickets for the All Starr Band’s shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

