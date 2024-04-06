Riverfront Revival 2024: How To Get Tickets

South Carolina’s Riverfront Revival Festival just announced its full lineup a few days ago, and it looks like it’s going to be an incredible weekend! Tedeschi Trucks Band, Hootie & The Blowfish, The Revivalists, Paul Cauthen, Jamey Johnson, and Collective Soul will be headlining the two-day event in North Charleston.

Other bands slated to perform include Southall, Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge, July Moon, Sister Hazel, Shane Profitt, Gritty Flyright, Brady Smith, and Elizabeth Covington. Tickets are selling out fast for this fest, but don’t worry. We’ll help you reserve your last-minute spot.

Riverfront Fevival will start on Friday, October 11 in North Charleston, South Carolina at Riverfront Park with Tedeschi Trucks Band headlining. The fest will close the next day on Saturday, October 12 with Hootie & The Blowfish headlining.

Ready to get your festival passes to Riverfront Revival? The main spot to get tickets would be the festival’s website. A lot of different tiers have already sold out, but it looks like there are still general admission, GA+, VIP, and single-day tickets available.

If your particular tier is sold out, try looking on Stubhub to see what’s available. Tickets are coming and going on Stubhub quite a bit, so you might get lucky and find tickets for your preferred tier or festival date. Plus, the FanProtect Program ensures that all purchases on the platform are legitimate and scam-free. It’s worth a shot!

Get your tickets to Riverfront Revival 2024 before they sell out completely!

Friday, October 11 – North Charleston, NC – Riverfront Park – Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Revivalists, Paul Cauthen, and More

Saturday, October 12 – North Charleston, NC – Riverfront Park – Hootie & The Blowfish, Jamey Johnson, Collective Soul, and More

Photo by Jason Kempin

