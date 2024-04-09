John Fogerty Announces Extension of Celebration Tour in 2024

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty has been planning this year’s Celebration Tour for quite some time, and it looks like the tour is getting an additional extension before it even starts. The original tour dates spanned June and July, and now the next leg of the tour has been slated for August and September of this year. The new dates will span much of the US, including Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Washington, Colorado, and more. The upcoming 2024 tour will feature supporting acts George Thorogood And The Destroyers, Hearty Har, and a to-be-announced surprise guest.

The extended John Fogerty Celebration Tour will launch on June 2 in Simpsonville, South Carolina at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park. The tour will end on September 11 in Salt Lake City, Utah at Utah State Fair. All of the newly announced tour dates will take place in August and September.

Fans can get their tickets through Fogerty’s website. A few different presale events are happening over at Ticketmaster right now as well, and they vary from venue presales to Ticketmaster presales to VIP package presales.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on April 12 at 10:00 am local through Fogerty’s website and Ticketmaster. Stubhub will also likely have a ton of tickets available, and they’re a great resource for finding tickets to sold-out tour dates.

June 2 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

June 4 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

June 5 – Raleigh, NC – Ted Hat Amphitheater

June 7 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 8 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

June 9 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

June 11 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

June 12 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

June 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

June 16 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

June 19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 20 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood Music Center

July 12 – Weert, NL – Bospop Festival 2024

July 13 – Zottegem, BE – Rock Zottegem 2024

July 16 – Lucca, IT – Lucca Summer Festival

July 18 – Saint Julien en Genevois, FR – Guitar en Scene

August 2 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater (NEW!)

August 3 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (NEW!)

August 4 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre (NEW!)

August 6 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo & Aquarium Amphitheater (NEW!)

August 7 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater (NEW!)

August 9 – Memphis, TN – Memphis Botanic Garden (NEW!)

August 10 – St. Charles, MO – Family Arena (NEW!)

August 11 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater (NEW!)

August 16 – Spokane, WA – Pavilion at Riverfront (NEW!)

August 17 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheatre (NEW!)

August 19 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle (NEW!)

August 26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 27 – Colorado Springs, CO Sunset Amphitheatre (NEW!)

August 30 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort (NEW!)

August 31 – Stanford, CA – Stanford University Frost Amphitheater (NEW!)

September 1 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl (NEW!)

September 4 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (NEW!)

September 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah State Fair

