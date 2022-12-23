Robert Plant Says He’ll Tour in 2023, Working on New Album

Robert Plant says he will tour in 2023 and that he’s working on a new album.

Indeed, the former Led Zeppelin frontman-turned-country crooner has said he will tour the United States this coming spring and summer and he’s currently at work on his second Band Of Joy album as well as working on an expanded version of the Honeydrippers record.

All this comes according to an email sent out on Thursday (December 22) to subscribers of the legendary vocalist’s mailing list.

“During and around all the events this year, RP has been busy working in the studio refining new work from the Honeydrippers collection and reviewing the progress that was made with Band of Joy Vol 2,” the email read.

“Look out for announcements in the New Year as we’ll be touring the US again in Spring and Summer 2023,” the email concluded.

While it remains uncertain which band, or bands, Plant intends to tour with in the coming months, it does seem he’ll be out on the road in some capacity either way. Earlier this year, Plant performed with Alison Krauss. More recently, he’s been performing with his band Saving Grace.

LedZepNews reports that a box set edition of The Honeydrippers: Volume One is on the way. And a second Band Of Joy LP is reported to be titled Band Of Joy Volume 2.

In a recent interview, Plant and Krauss talked about the possibility of a new album together, which would be their third, if so. Read more about that HERE.

Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images