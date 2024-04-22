Hank Williams Jr., Cody Johnson, and More to Headline Born & Raised Music Festival 2024

Rocklahoma usually steals the spotlight when it comes to Oklahoma-based music festivals. However, this year’s Born & Raised Music Festival might just steal the spotlight with this incredible lineup! Cody Johnson, Hank Williams Jr., and Kore Wetzel are headlining this year’s country music fest in sunny Pryor, Oklahoma. There will be a ton of additional acts as well, including Dwight Yoakam, The Red Clay Strays, Midland, Shane Smith & The Saints, Treaty Oak Revival, Wade Bowen, Paul Cauthen, The Cadillac Three, William Clark Green, and many more!

Born & Raised Music Festival will start on Friday, September 13 in Pryor, Oklahoma at the Rocklahoma outdoor venue (1421 West 450). The three-day fest will end on Sunday, September 15. The lineup schedule for this fest has not been released as of yet.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 26 at 10:00 am CT. Fans can join the festival newsletter now to gain access to the exclusive presale event. It’s not clear when the presale event will officially begin or end, so sign up ASAP before it’s too late!

The presale event will likely sell a lot of tickets and possibly sell out completely. If this happens, you still have a few other options for scoring tickets. Ticketmaster and Stubhub will likely have some tickets in their inventory once April 26 kicks off. We particularly recommend Stubhub, since the platform often has tickets to sold-out festivals at decent prices. It’s worth checking out!

Don’t miss your chance to see these country music icons live at Born & Raised Music Festival!

Friday, September 13 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma Outdoor Venue

Saturday, September 14 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma Outdoor Venue

Sunday, September 15 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma Outdoor Venue

