It is with great regret due to the current situation with COVID-19 Rodney Crowell’s Adventures In Song: Nashville Edition will be postponed until August 5-9, 2021. Clearly as the country grapples with the current public health issues, we don’t want to put anyone in danger or have our wonderful event impacted adversely in any way. Rodney, the wonderful cast of musicians and songwriters, as well as the Dreamcatcher staff are all hugely disappointed by this, but everyone’s physical safety and peace of mind are of paramount importance. So, we’d like to officially announce that Rodney Crowell’s Adventure in Song will now be held at the Scarritt Bennett Center in Nashville from August 5-9, 2021. From Rodney, “We think it’s in everyone’s best interest to push the camp to August next year for everyone’s safety. As much as we hate to do this, there is just no way to get around the fact that this is the right choice to make. Lets get at it again next year when we all have a clear heart and clear mind. Everyone be well and see you next Summer!”