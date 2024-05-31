Roger Daltrey Has Zero Interest in Attending a Who Avatar Concert: “What, We’re Going To Go Out and Do Abba Covers?”

Since creating the iconic band The Who back in 1960s, Roger Daltrey helped the group gain fame with the release of numerous albums like My Generation and A Quick One. Due to their unique sound and contribution to music, Daltrey watched as he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame beside The Who in 1990. While watching the years fly by, Daltrey, who is now 80, discussed his thoughts on bands like KISS and Abba using digital avatars to continue their legacies on stage.

Not long ago, musician Pete Townshend shared his excitement about a digital avatar concert featuring The Who. He told the New York Times, “The Who isn’t Daltrey and Townshend onstage at 80, pretending to be young. It’s the four of us in 1964, when we were 18 or 19. If you want to see the Who myth, wait for the avatar show. It would be good!”

Needing a minute to grasp the understanding of a digital avatar concert, Daltrey joked about Abba’s Voyage digital spectacular. “What, we’re going to go out and do ABBA covers? I don’t think so. I’d look f**king awful in a mini dress!” Sharing his thoughts on The Who following the same formula, he insisted, “I’ve never thought about it. I wouldn’t want to go and see it.”

Roger Daltrey Hopes To Keep His Tour A Mystery

While some try to bring back the glory days of The Who, Daltrey remained focused on his solo career and upcoming tour through North America. Although excited to hit the stage, the singer explained how he works hard to keep details a secret. “There’s far too much information about people’s shows these days. I mean, with all of the clips on YouTube and everything. What about surprises do people not get? It’s hard to surprise an audience now, isn’t it? I find that really, really sad. You know, there was something about mystique that was beneficial to show business. Now we know the color of people’s underpants. It’s f**king boring.”

Looking back on the success that followed The Who and his own career, Daltrey continues to stay focused on the future. “I’m driven by that just as much as I was driven by the Who. So there’s always something to be done. I’ve just always, somehow or another, landed on my feet. I’ve been very lucky. I do appreciate that fact.”

(Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)