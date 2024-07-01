Ronnie Wood and His Twin Daughters Make Adorable One-of-a-Kind Setlist for Rolling Stones Chicago Show

The Rolling Stones recently played at Soldier Field in Chicago, and guitarist Ronnie Wood’s Instagram account shared a sweet video of him and his 8-year-old twin daughters creating the one-of-a-kind setlist for the show. In the carousel of videos and photos, Wood was seen greeting fans, drawing the setlist, and getting ready for the show.

In the third video, Wood hangs out with his daughters as they add their creative touches to the colorful setlist for the June 27 show. The song titles are written out in rainbow colors, and the girls included drawings on the sides. Wood even helped out, tracing over the B flat symbol next to the song “She’s a Rainbow.”

Wood also changed the setlist a little bit, crossing out one song between “Honky Tonk” and “Gimme Shelter” and changing it to “Rambler.” The girls’ contributions can be seen in the corners, where they drew little characters and smiley faces.

Rolling Stones Recently Played Soldier Field for the First Time in Five Years

The June 27 show in Chicago was the first time the Rolling Stones had played Soldier Field since 2019. The band is currently on their Hackney Diamonds Tour in support of their 2023 album Hackney Diamonds. They played songs like “Start Me Up,” “Get Off of My Cloud,” “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It),” as well as other hits and new songs.

Mick Jagger spoke in May about playing new music as opposed to the big hits all the time. “I love playing the old songs and all that,” he said. “But it’s great to be able to have something new, because you haven’t done it before. It’s a challenge to you to get it over to the audience and see if they like it, to see if they want to hear it.”

As for making the new music, Jagger said, “I loved it. It was great. I mean, I had a lot of songs I’d done during lockdown. I had a lot of time to write. So I had a lot of different kinds of songs and was glad to get them finally down. I thought, ‘When are we gonna get these songs down?’ And it actually was really quick and fun and quite enjoyable. I like being back in the studio doing new things.”

