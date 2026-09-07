Rosanne Cash Postpones Shows Amid an “Unforeseen Medical Emergency”

Rosanne Cash is taking a brief break from the road. In a post to her Instagram page, Cash’s management team revealed that the singer has postponed her next three performances due to “an unforeseen medical emergency.”

“She is recovering under her doctors’ supervision, who have recommended a temporary restriction on travel and performing,” the post read. “The restriction is impacting her upcoming Wyoming and Montana shows.”

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Cash’s team did not specify the nature of the medical emergency.

The statement concluded by noting, “Rosanne deeply regrets the cancellation and looks forward to rescheduling appearances.”

Cash, 71, was scheduled to play in Sheridan, Wyoming, on Sept. 8; Billings, Montana, on Sept. 9; and Bozeman, Montana, on Sept. 12.

Makeup dates for the concerts have yet to be announced.

Currently, Cash is supposed to get back to performing on Sept. 19 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Then, in October, Cash will head to Europe, where she’ll play seven shows throughout the month.

Cash has one Nashville performance scheduled in November. She will take December off, before playing three shows in California the following month.

Rosanne Cash Reflects on Her Dad

Cash, of course, is the daughter of the late great Johnny Cash and his first wife, Vivian Cash. Speaking to AARP last year, Cash reflected on how she’s sought to embrace her father’s legacy and carve her own path.

“Through my 30s, I resisted the idea of legacy. As I got older, I started realizing I do belong to the past,” she said. “… After [my dad] died in 2003, I received the small desk he’d had in his dressing room. I see that desk as a prism where the past and the future, legacy and rebellion, come together.”

“And in a drawer was a patch from his Air Force uniform that said ‘CASH’ in block letters. He’d kept that for more than 50 years,” Cash continued. “These things are now really precious to me, and I realized that some of the things you push away the hardest when you’re young are the things that you embrace the tightest when you get older.”

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