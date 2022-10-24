Run the Jewels Announce Latin Remix Album, Share ‘Caminando en la Nieve’

Hip hop super-duo, Run The Jewels, has enlisted an all-star line-up of Latin artists to reimagine their 2020 album, RTJ4.

“We are honored and delighted to have had the opportunity to work with the amazing producers, vocalists, musicians, and artists who made this album happen,” one half of the duo, El-P, said in a statement.

Titled RTJ Cu4tro, all 11 tracks from the group’s latest album have been reworked with fresh takes from the likes of Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine, rappers Santa Fe Klan, Baco Exu do Blues, and Akapellah and Apache.

“We set out to make a remix album, but we consider the end result of RTJ Cu4tro to be more than that,” the rapper-producer continued. “It’s a reimagining of RTJ4 through the lens of collaboration and a fusing of numerous musical cultures and influences… a rare chance for us to connect, create, and be inspired by people who we may never have had the chance to get down with if we weren’t lucky enough to be in a position to put it all together.”

He concluded his statement, “We thank them for all their generosity, energy, and creativity,” describing the album as “filled with love, respect and craft and everyone truly gave it their all, genuinely humbling us in the process.”

Run The Jewels have shared a new version of their track “Walking in the Snow,” now titled “Caminando en la Nieve,” featuring Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps. Check it out, below.

RTJ Cu4tro is set for release on Nov. 11.

Track List

1. “Yankee y el Valiente (Trooko’s Versión)”

2. “Ooh La La (Mexican Institute of Sound Versión)” feat. Santa Fe Klan

3. “Fuera de Vista (Trooko’s Versión)” feat. Baco Exu do Blues

4. “Santa Calamifuck (Eva, Chucho, Yulian & Nick Hook’s Versión)”

5. “Goonies Contra E.T. (Danny Braco & Nick Hook’s Versión)” feat. El Individuo and Sarah La Morena

6. “Caminando en la Nieve (Orestes Gomez & Nick Hook’s Versión)” feat. Akapellah, Apache and Pawmps

7. “Ju$t (Toy Selectah Versión)” feat. Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha

8. “Nunca Mirar Hacia Atrás (Bomba Estéreo’s Versión)”

9. “El Suelo Debajo (Son Rompe Pera’s Versión)”

10. “Tirando el Detonador (Mas Aya & Nick Hook’s Versión)” feat. Javire Arce and Lido Pimienta

11. “Unas Palabras para el Pelotón de Fusilamiento (Radiación) (Adrian Terrazas-Gonzalez & El Producto’s Versión)”

Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns