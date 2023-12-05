Rush’s Geddy Lee Releases Two Previously Unheard Solo Demos as New Docuseries Premieres

As questions loom about whether Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will decide to start recording and performing together again, Lee has just released a pair of previously unheard solo demos as digital tracks. Lee released the two songs, titled “Gone” and “I Am…You Are,” collectively as The Lost Demos.

The tracks, which were recorded during writing sessions for Lee’s 2000 solo album, My Favourite Headache, are available now as digital downloads and via streaming services.

“I’m excited to see these two ‘lost demos’ released,” Geddy said in a press statement. “I loved the songs when they were written and in some ways they feel as fresh and perhaps more relevant all these years later.”

According to information posted on YouTube, Lee co-wrote and co-produced “Gone” and “I Am…You Are” with producer/multi-instrumentalist Ben Mink, who also collaborated with Lee on My Favourite Headache. Mink also played guitar and violin on both tracks, while Lee contributed bass, keyboards, and, of course, vocals. The tracks have been newly mixed and mastered for released with help from producer/engineer David Bottrill.

The arrival of “Gone” and “I Am…You Are” coincides with the premiere of Lee’s new docuseries, Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?, which began streaming today, December 5, on Paramount+.

The four-episode series features Lee conversing with four other well-known rock bassists—Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Primius’ Les Claypool, and ex-Hole/Smashing Pumpkins member Melissa Auf der Maur.

“Gone” and “I Am…You Are” also can be heard on the audiobook version of Lee’s recently published memoir, My Effin’ Life. As previously reported, Lee has been promoting the autobiography this fall with a North American book tour that winds down this Thursday, December 7, in his hometown of Toronto.

Meanwhile, Lee and Lifeson were profiled in a segment of CBS Sunday Morning that aired this past weekend. During the interview, after talking about the death of drummer Neil Peart in 2020, the surviving Rush bandmates were asked if they have discussed possibly hiring a new drummer and touring together again.

Lee admitted that he and Lifeson have talked about that, then offered, “It’s not impossible, but at this point, I can’t guarantee it.”

In a hopeful note, Lifeson added, “It’s just not in our DNA to stop.”