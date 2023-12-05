2024 Cruel World Festival to Feature Duran Duran, Blondie, Simple Minds & Much More

The lineup for the 2024 edition of the Cruel World festival has been unveiled and among the big-name acts set to perform at the New Wave-themed extravaganza are Duran Duran, Blondie, Simple Minds, and Adam Ant. The concert is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 11, at the Brookside at the Rose Bowl venue in Pasadena, California.

Among the many other artists on the bill are The Alarm, General Public, Heaven 17, Interpol, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Ministry, The Mission UK, The Motels, Gary Numan, Placebo, Soft Cell, and The Stranglers, as well as founding Cure member Lol Tolhurst and longtime Siouxsie and the Banshees drummer Budgie, who will perform together. The event also will feature a performance by Dreamcar, a supergroup made up of AFI frontman Davey Havok and No Doubt’s Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young.

Numan will be performing his 1979 debut solo album, The Pleasure Principle, which features his signature tune “Cars,” while Ministry’s set will celebrate the band’s first two albums—With Sympathy (1983) and Twitch (1986).

Special packages combining a hotel stay with various passes for the festival will be available starting Wednesday, December 6, at 12 p.m. PT. Visit e.jampack.com for more info. You also can register for early access to general passes at CruelWorldFest.com. Access begins Friday, December 8, at 12 p.m. ET.

Pass types include regular General Admission, General Admission+, VIP, and Clubhouse.

General Admission+ offers a special entry lane at the main entrance, quicker access to the festival merch tables, and access to the exclusive GA+ Lounge area.

VIP pass holders will have access to a dedicated VIP entry lane, two large VIP areas near the stages, more seating options, a VIP merch location, exclusive food and drink options, air-conditioned restrooms, and a complimentary parking pass.

A Clubhouse pass offers the similar amenities as a VIP pass, plus upfront stage viewing, a special viewing area at the second stage, a Clubhouse parking pass, access to a guest services team, complimentary Wi-Fi, and access to the Clubhouse, which features complimentary beer, wine and select cocktails, water and other non-alcoholic drinks, snacks and hors d’oeuvres, lockers, and more.

Once tickets go on sale, they’ll be available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Cruel World Fest 2024 Lineup (listed alphabetically):

Adam Ant

ADULT.

The Alarm

Balvanera

Blondie

Body of Light

Dreamcar

Duran Duran

The Faint

French Police

General Public

Harsh Symmetry

Heaven 17

Interpol

The Jesus & Mary Chain

LEATHERS

Lol Tolhurst x Budgie

Ministry (celebrating “With Sympathy” and “Twitch”)

The Mission UK

Model/Actriz

The Motels

Gary Numan

Nuovo Testamento

Patriarchy

Placebo

Simple Minds

Soft Cell

The Stranglers

Tones on Tail

TR/ST

ZANIAS

