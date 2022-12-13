Blake Shelton Nearly Speechless After Bodie’s “Gratitude” Cover on ‘The Voice’ Finale

Dedicating one of his final two performances to someone they want to thank, Team Blake (Shelton) performer Bodie shared a moving rendition of Christian singer Brandon Lake’s 2020 hit “Gratitude.”

Dedicating the song to his three kids, which he shares with his wife, Royale Kulijan, of seven years, the 29-year-old California native brought all four coaches to their feet, moving Gwen Stefani to tears and leaving Shelton nearly speechless.

“I’m choking on my tears over here,” said Stefani when asked by host Carson Daly for her thoughts on Bodie’s performance. “You have a superpower behind you. It’s a truth. I think it comes from your pure faith that you have. I can’t even speak right now. That was so beautiful.”

John Legend praised Bodie as a “leader” and said, “Whatever you want to do, you have that in you.”

When it was time for Shelton to speak, at first he was without words before calling Bodie’s rendition of the Lake song “one of the most moving performances I’ve seen in a long time on this show.”

Released on Lake’s second album, House of Miracles, the gospel-fused “Gratitude,” written by the singer, along with Benjamin Hastings and Dante Bowe, peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart.

Throughout the finale, each of the Top 5 performers—Bodie, Morgan Myles, Omar Jose Cardona, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape—were tasked with two different performances, one “thankful” and the other more uptempo. For his more lively opening performance, Bodie took on Harry Styles’ 2022 (Harry’s House) hit “Late Night Talking” earlier in the evening, giving a smoother jazz intro to the song before picking things up.

Throughout the season Bodie has given some of the most unique performances from reimagining the Proclaimers‘ 1988 hit, “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) into an alt ballad, then pushing the limits of Jvke’s hip hop and R&B ballad, “Golden Hour.” Shelton called the singer a “visionary” early on for his choice of songs and unconventional executions.

The season 22 winner of The Voice will be revealed from the final Top 5 contestants during a special two-hour season airing on Dec. 13 on NBC.

The Voice finale will feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Maluma, and more

Photos: Trae Patton / NBC