Sam Hunt And Wife Announce Second Child With Heartwarming Family Photo

Much like his professional career as a country singer, Sam Hunt’s personal life is also growing as he welcomed his second child with his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler. Unlike most celebrities, who can’t wait to share their lives with fans and the internet, both Hannah and Hunt decided to keep their professional and personal lives separate. Although Hunt shared some details with fans, he kept the details of the new baby’s gender and name an in-house secret. But now, with their second child making its grand entrance, the songwriter shared a post of his expanding family on Instagram.

Keeping Quiet

While Hunt isn’t sharing much about the new infant, he first revealed they were expecting baby number two while on stage in Las Vegas at the Resorts World Theatre. With his wife and daughter in town with him, the singer, overjoyed with the news, decided to make the announcement.

Appearing on Audacy’s Kelli & Guy Morning Show back in September, Hunt discussed the pregnancy and how he had to convince his wife to keep the gender a secret from even them. “I’m not really a planner, I fly by the seat of my pants, so it’s been easy on me. Hannah, it took a minute to talk her into it. Now that we’re 6 1/2 months in, 7 months in she’s on board. She’s made it through the hard part of not knowing. It was hard on her for a little while, but now we’re both really excited about finding out on the day of.”

With Hunt not revealing the name of their new child, he did admit to wanting to use a family name.“We put in a lot of work on our first little girl, Lucy Louise. We call her ‘Lu’. So we have a little pool of family names that didn’t work, so we have a pool of names maybe three, four, five and we’re all set whether we have a boy or girl.”

Hitting The Road In 2024

Besides enjoying his time with his family and new child, Hunt prepares for his 2024 Outskirts Tour which kicks off in Grand Rapids, Michigan on February 22. The tour will run through April 13 and feature guests like Lily Rose and Brett Young. But for now, the singer is happily enjoying the latest addition to his family.

