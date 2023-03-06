Sam Hunt Announces 2023 Summer on the Outskirts Tour

Sam Hunt will spend his summer on the “outskirts.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

On Monday (March 6), the hit country singer announced that he’s jet-setting across North America on the 2023 Summer on the Outskirts Tour. From July through September, Hunt and his opening acts, Brett Young and Lily Rose, will visit cities all over the U.S. and Canada over the course of 27 dates. Hunt will make stops in Boston, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, and Toronto.

The tour kicks off on July 6 in Hartford, Connecticut, and wraps on September 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 10) at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Hunt’s website for a full list of dates.

The tour gets its name from Hunt’s new song, “Outskirts,” which will be released on March 10. He also revealed the cover art on his Instagram Stories.

“Pumped to be hitting the road with @samhuntmusic and @lilyrosemusic!” Young wrote on Instagram Stories.

“If you told me in 2015 that one day I’d be on tour with @samhuntmusic …I probably wouldn’t believe ya,” Rose shared alongside a throwback video of her performing an acoustic cover of Hunt’s “Ex to See,” a deep cut off his 2014 debut album, Montevallo. “Couldn’t be more excited for this summer with Sam and @brettyoungmusic !!”

“Outskirts” follows the release of “Walmart,” “Start Nowhere” and current single “Water Under the Bridge.” The album’s lead single, “23,” became Hunt’s ninth No. 1 song. In December 2022, Hunt discussed his song “Start Somewhere” with American Songwriter, where he opened up about how his songwriting process has evolved.

“The things that historically have provided me with inspiration, I don’t connect with as much anymore,” he explained. “You have to look, you have to sit there, feel, think, and experience. So that’s what I’m feeling and thinking and experiencing, and those experiences are filtered through that: Being a father, and starting a family. I’m sure most of the songs—a lot of the songs going forward—will come from that inspiration.”

Hunt’s previous album, Southside, was released in 2020 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images